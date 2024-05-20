2 injured in side-by-side rollover and other reports

May 20—Two people were injured early Saturday morning after their side-by-side vehicle rolled on 200th Street east of 700th Avenue west of Albert Lea.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Walters, 38, and Jessica Walters, 36, both of rural Albert Lea, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The Sheriff's Office stated Ryan Walters was the driver of the Polaris RZR that was eastbound on 200th Street, when he reportedly missed the curve and the vehicle rolled into the ditch east of 700th Avenue. Both were ejected from the vehicle.

The crash occurred at 2:01 a.m.

Vehicles rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:01 a.m. Saturday at 1318 Sheridan St. The incident reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. that morning. Items were missing from the center console and glove box.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through and items taken at 9:24 a.m. Saturday at 1201 St. John Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joshua Gene Meyer, 48, on a Faribault County warrant at 8:16 a.m. Friday at 518 Pillsbury Ave.

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas, 32, on a Mower County warrant at 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Margaretha Avenue.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 9:05 a.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Frank Ave. Someone had opened up a card in the reporting party's name.

Deputies received a report of identity theft at 10:29 a.m. Friday on 652nd Avenue in Alden.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 and possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:21 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Sean David Bogren, 55, for trespassing and indecent exposure after receiving a report at 8:26 p.m. Friday of a disgruntled person who was intoxicated outside the emergency room doors at 404 Fountain St. The caller stated the male was urinating in public.

License plates reported stolen

Police received a report of stolen license plates at 6:28 a.m. Saturday at 904 Ulstad Ave.

Money reported stolen

Police received a report of money that was stolen using the caller's debit card at 4:48 p.m. Saturday at 320 E. William St.

1 cited for exhibition driving

Police cited Benjamin Charles Cheesman, 18, for exhibition driving and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brookside Drive and West Richway Drive.

1 arrested after report of male pointing gun

Police arrested Shawn Thomas Franklin, 19, for probable cause second-degree assault, domestic assault and threats of violence after receiving a report at 3:33 a.m. Sunday of a male pointing a gun at two females in the alley behind 821 Lincoln Ave.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report of a person stealing items at 1:28 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot, 2400 Consul St.

A juvenile was arrested for theft, obstruction and fleeing on foot after police received a report of an individual trying to push out a cart full of things without paying at 9:38 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report at 9:07 a.m. Friday of a person who had been scammed out of money on 265th Street in Hollandale.

Money stolen from card

Deputies received a report at 4:12 p.m. Friday of cash that had been stolen from a birthday card sent in the mail to a residence on 707th Avenue.

Tires reported slashed

Four tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 2:36 p.m. Sunday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.