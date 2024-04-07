2 injured after shooting reported on Dover Glen Drive, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting reported along Dover Glen Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 from the 500 block of Dover Glen Drive in Antioch.

One of the investigators told News 2 that officers responded to the incident and discovered two shooting victims, one of whom was critically injured.

News 2 reached out to Metro Nashville Police Department officials for more information about the shooting, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

