2 injured after shooting each other during confrontation in Uniontown, police say

Two people were shot in Uniontown Monday.

Uniontown police said the shooting happened on Connellsville Street. Two people shot each other after a confrontation.

There were no life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin At least 7 people injured in crash in North Versailles VIN-cloning scam on the rise VIDEO: Pittsburghers prepare to beat the heat this week DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts