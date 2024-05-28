2 injured after jet ski accident on Intracoastal Waterway, SCDNR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a jet ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway, First Sgt. Ryan Williams with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

The crash is under investigation and the current condition of the two injured is unknown at this time, Williams said.

No other details were provided. Count on News13 for updates.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13.

