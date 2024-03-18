2 injured in Dearborn home invasion, sexual assault; suspect in custody

Two female victims are in a hospital, and a suspect is in custody following a reported home invasion and sexual assault in Dearborn Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home near Outer Drive and Southfield Road, with police responding to the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday, Dearborn police said. Two elderly female victims were abused and sexually assaulted by an adult male suspect who illegally entered the home, per police.

"The crime committed in our community over the weekend is shocking and horrifying," said Issa Shahin, Dearborn police chief. "I applaud and thank the community members who assisted our officers in swiftly bringing the perpetrator to justice and protected our residents from any further threat."

First responders with the Dearborn Fire and Emergency Medical Services provided medical aid to the victims, who are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

Dearborn police tracked the suspect to a nearby hotel using evidence and eyewitness reports. Officers took the suspect into custody, awaiting potential charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police have not released the suspect's identity at this time.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

