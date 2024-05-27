2 injured after crash on US-35 in Xenia Twp.

Two people were hurt after a crash on US-35 in Xenia Township Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. Greene County deputies, medics, and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash on US-35 westbound past North Valley Road.

The crash involved a single car that crashed into the guardrail and a pole, according to OSP dispatchers.

Two injuries were reported, but information about their conditions was not available.

Dispatchers said to expect lane closures in the area.

We will continue to follow this story.











