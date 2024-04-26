2 Idahoans were hospitalized after a deadly Canyon County crash. 1 of them has died

Another person has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Canyon County over the weekend.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified 43-year-old Marcie Rivas as the passenger of a Toyota Camry, driven by a 44-year-old man. Rivas and the driver, both Melba residents, were going southbound on Southside Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, April 20, when a Ford F150 pickup truck driving eastbound on Melmont Road didn’t make a complete stop and collided with the Toyota, according to Idaho State Police.

The truck was driven by a minor, who was also from Melba. The teenager, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.

Rivas was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died the next day just before 1 p.m. The Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accident and said she died from “multiple blunt-force injuries,” according to a news release.

The male driver was also taken to a local hospital, but his condition isn’t known. The Idaho Statesman reached out to state police for more information.

State police said they are investigating the crash.