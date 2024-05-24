These 2 Idaho counties reported vote-counting errors. One primary race got even closer

Elections officials revealed Friday that they discovered minor vote-counting errors in Ada and Butte counties during internal reviews. These did not change any outcomes in Tuesday’s primary, but did make a state Legislature race even closer.

In Ada County, officials identified 33 ballots (24 Republican and 9 Democratic) that “were properly scanned” on election night but not uploaded to the county’s online results page “due to human error,” according to a release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office.

This error did not come close to affecting any election outcomes, according to the release.

In Butte County, officials identified a “difference” of eight ballots in the state’s closest legislative race, for a District 30 House seat, attributing the discrepancy to a “data entry error.”

On election night, the difference in the race between challenger Ben Fuhriman and Republican Rep. Julianne Young was 10 votes, according to the release. The updated results now put that at a two-vote margin in favor of Fuhriman over the incumbent: 3,763 to 3,761.

“Due to the narrower margin, the candidates in the District 30 Seat B race may request a free recount,” according to a news release from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees elections.

Ada County poll workers processed used ballots after the polls closed in Tuesday’s primary election. On Friday, two counties reported discovering minor vote-counting errors.

In both releases, officials emphasized the routine nature of the internal reviews, which they said are designed to verify unofficial elections results before they are officially certified on June 5.

“Counties have the opportunity to update their election results to ensure accuracy,” according to Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s release.

“Our election system is designed to ensure every ballot is accurately counted and reported,” McGrane said in the release. “The canvassing period and audit process are important because they provide essential safeguards and checks to ensure accurate results.”

