2 hurt in Washington County crash

Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Somerset Township, Washington County.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Route 136 between Mosier Road and Route 519.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 two people were flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

