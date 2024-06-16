2 hurt, traffic blocked after mid-day wreck near busy Horry Co. intersection

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash near one of Horry County’s busiest intersections has resulted in multiple injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened just after noon in the area of U.S. Highway 501 and Legends Drive.

Two people were transported to area hospitals.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.