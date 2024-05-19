2 hurt in Thornapple Twp stabbing; 1 arrested

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a Saturday evening stabbing south of Caledonia.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Noffke Drive near 108th Street for a stabbing.

Responding troopers found a 64-year-old Thornapple Township man and a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman with stab wounds. MSP said that their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The woman was arrested on numerous charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, MSP said.

The man has not been “arrested at this time,” MSP said.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.