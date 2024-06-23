UPDATE: 1 person dead, 1 seriously hurt in off-road crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One man has died and another person was seriously injured in an off-road crash Saturday afternoon, June 22 in East El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the desert about a quarter-mile north of Interstate 10 West at Mile Marker 49 near the Fabens exit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One man — 44-year-old Rodolfo Leos — was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another male, no age, given was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital as well.

“We urge the public to prioritize safety when operating all-terrain vehicles. It is crucial to exercise caution and adhere to all safety measures, such as wearing helmets, following designated pathways, and avoiding risky maneuvers. Taking these precautions can help prevent accidents and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

