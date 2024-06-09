2-hour Brooklyn hostage situation ends with suspect surrendering, no injuries: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A local man tried to rob a Darwin Money Transfer store in Brooklyn, taking two people hostage Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 7:45 p.m. A 38-year-old male entered the store and acted as if he would conduct a transaction. He later informed employees he was there to perform a robbery, police said.

Three people were present at the time of the incident. One person was able to flee the check-cashing business and dial 911. At a press conference, police said officers from the 83rd precinct responded instantly.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the male suspect had barricaded the front door of the business with multiple chairs and taken the remaining two people in the store hostage. The responding officers called for backup instantly, officials said.

Other officers from the 83rd precinct responded, as did the detective squad, the Emergency Service Unit, and the Technical Assistance Response Unit. Chief Maddrey said officers deployed a drone and immediately began hostage negotiations.

Hostage negotiations lasted two hours; police say, at one point, the man pointed his gun at the head of one of the hostages and at officers multiple times. Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to surrender. His wife, son, and other members of his family responded to the scene to talk him into surrendering.

The male, who has remained unnamed, stated he was having issues paying rent due to a gambling habit.

The suspect surrendered with no one being injured. He climbed out of the back window and hyperventilated while in police custody. According to police, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The hostages were also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, officials said.

Police recovered a firearm, which police say was an imitation weapon.

It remains unclear at this time if charges will be brought against the man, but he is in police custody while being evaluated by doctors, officials said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

