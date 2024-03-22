2 new hotels pitched in Lacey, Nicole’s gets some media love, bakery opens in NW Thurston

A company called 111 Gateway Enterprises LLC is proposing to develop two hotels and a commercial lot in northeast Lacey, the city announced and a project manager confirmed.

The group aims to bring a 143-room hotel and a 98-room hotel to 2315 Hogum Bay Road NE, near Marvin Road and across from the Mayan Mexican Restaurant in the area.

The proposal also includes a short subdivision to create a lot for future commercial development, according to city information.

Project manager Antony Chung, who lives in Lacey, said the proposal is in the early stages. However, in two to three years they plan to open the 143-room, extended stay Homewood Suites by Hilton to the site.

Once that project is completed, and depending on the economic climate at the time, they then plan to build a Tru by Hilton, which he described as a destination for price-conscious Generation Z and millennial travelers.

The Homewood Suites, Chung said, will feature a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor patio with seating, barbecues and a putting green. It also will have 1,900 square feet of meeting space.

The property was purchased in 2018, he said. Lacey is growing, the location is near Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the site is close to Interstate 5, he said.

“Logistically, the site made a lot of sense,” Chung said.

Although the city deemed the application complete on March 5, there’s still a chance to comment on it. The comment period ends at 5 p.m. March 25. Send your comments to Lacey senior planner Samra Seymour at Sseymour@ci.lacey.wa.us.

The proposed location of two new hotels in Lacey at 2315 Hogum Bay Road NE. One hotel will have 128 rooms, the other 98 rooms, according to the city.

Other business happenings

Nicole’s Bar, on Legion Way in downtown Olympia, will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

The program will bring its “ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on April 2,” according to a news release.

“Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Nicole Andres about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date,” a news release reads.

America’s Best Restaurants will film on location from 9 a.m. to noon April 2. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

Longtime bartender Nicole Andres has finally opened her own downtown Olympia establishment, Nicole’s Bar.

Red Velvet Bakery by the Sea has opened at its Steamboat Island location, owner Trista Nesbit-Evans said.

The business serves breakfast and lunch, plus sells pastries, gelato, beer and wine, plus “tons of other retail items as well,” she said.

Red Velvet is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The hours will expand in the summer, including outdoor patio seating, she said.

Parr, a supplier of building materials, has opened a truss manufacturing plant in Lacey, the Oregon-based company announced.

The Lacey location is the company’s ninth and most automated truss manufacturing plant, according to a news release. The site employs 20 people focused on manufacturing floor and roof trusses.

“This new addition will allow us to offer our products and services to a new region of the Pacific Northwest,” said Mike Howell, CEO of Parr in a statement.

Parr Truss Lacey is at 3950 Marvin Road NE.

Velvet & Shag, a vintage rug and home décor retailer, has moved to the loft space in Ossa Skinworks at 109 Capitol Way N.

A grand opening celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30.

Velvet & Shag, which began as an Etsy shop in 2010, first opened in Olympia at 4528 Maple Lane SE, off Henderson Boulevard near the Briggs YMCA.

The new location will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

A new taproom comes to Tumwater and a taco restaurant aims to open May 1

Fusion restaurant eyes Pacific Avenue, housing development pitched for Littlerock Road

Bakery and more coming to Steamboat Island, plus a new pitch for downtown Greyhound site

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling, or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com.