2 hospitalized after tractor-trailer and vehicle collide in Batavia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night after a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided in Batavia, police officials said.

Police said the double tandem tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 63 when it collided with a sedan on the passenger side that was traveling south on Jackson Street.

Batavia fire officials said the two occupants of the sedan were pinned inside and needed to be extricated. Both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester via ambulance with serious injuries.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

