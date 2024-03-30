3 hospitalized after shooting at Gastonia apartments

Three people were shot Friday night at the Mountain View apartments in Gastonia, officials in Gaston County said.

The double shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Southside Avenue.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Gastonia Police now say 3 people were shot at these apartments on Southside Avenue. GEMS took two 2 to hospital with serious injuries. One was taken by a private vehicle. No word on injuries to that 3rd victim. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/RtfURXX5zQ — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024

Two of the shooting victims had serious injuries and were taken via ambulance to Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed.

#BREAKING Gastonia Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Southside Avenue just after 9pm. GEMS says two people have been transported with serious injuries. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KMAJ45OrZb — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024

It was later confirmed that the third victim got to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known.

No further information was released, including names or ages.

Scene of shooting on March 29, 2024, on Southside Avenue in Gastonia.

Scene of triple shooting on March 29, 2024, on Southside Avenue in Gastonia.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

