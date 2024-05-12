2 hospitalized following Madera County shooting: MCSO

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hospitalized after being shot, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting was reported around 3 a.m. on Saturday. They responded to the area of Wood Street and Avenue 13 ¼ where the pair was located suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information on the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As well, no suspect information is known at this time, nor if any arrests were made.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact MCSO Detectives at 559-675-7770.

