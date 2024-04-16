2 hospitalized after being shot during robbery at Middletown park

Two people are hospitalized after being shot during a robbery at a Middletown park Sunday night.

Middletown Division Police and medics were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Minnesota Street on initial reports of a shooting, according to a Middletown Police spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told officers that they were hanging out at Douglas Park when two other individuals walked up and demanded money. During that time, the suspects started shooting, hit the victims in the leg, and fled the scene on foot, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the victims to Atrium Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.