2 hospitalized in ambush attack by large group of teens in San Bernardino County

Two people were hospitalized after an ambush attack by a large group of teenagers in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were identified on Tuesday as Kessler Pelfrey, 18, from Yucaipa and a 15-year-old male, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 3, two teens were walking past Center Park near 1st Street and Avenue B in Yucaipa when they were suddenly confronted by a group of 10-15 teens and a large fight broke out.

The two victims were attacked by the group and stabbed multiple times before they fell to the ground, authorities said.

While lying on the ground, an unidentified teen girl stomped on the head of one of the victims.

As the victims stood back up, they began running away from the park but the large group of teens continued chasing after them.

At around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a gas station where one victim was found with multiple lacerations and a stab wound.

As paramedics transported that victim to the hospital, authorities learned a second teen victim had checked into a nearby hospital, also with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators discovered several video recordings of the assault and were able to identify two primary suspects in the ambush.

On May 9, detectives served a search warrant at the Beaumont home of the 15-year-old male suspect.

Two additional search warrants were served at two homes related to Pelfrey, the 18-year-old suspect.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked into San Bernardino Juvenile Hall. Pelfrey was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Perez at 909-918-2305.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

