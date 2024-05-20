2 in hospital after shooting at grad party

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On Saturday night, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

At 9:48 p.m., officers arrived at one of the community buildings at the Fairgrounds where a graduation party was being held. They found that two victims — a 37-year-old man and a 24-year-old man — had been shot and were being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A 26-year-old man was detained at the scene and taken to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Initial information from the scene indicated the shooting may have been the result of an altercation that took place.

Officials say this was an isolated incident posing no further threat to the community.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information to be released at this time.

