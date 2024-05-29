2 to hospital in shooting at Colerain Township Kroger

Two suspects were shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Kroger in Colerain Township, according to Colerain Township Police Public Information Officer James Love.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the Kroger store at 3636 Springfield Road, according to Jim Love, Colerain Township Police Department public information officer.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. Love said an officer was involved in the shooting but was not injured.

Officers were pursuing an individual running inside and outside the store and that person is now in police custody, Love said. He did not say whether he was one of the two people taken to the hospital.

