2 Homicide Detectives Shot in Their Car in 'Ambush-Style' Attack: Cops

Two cops were shot in an ambush-style attack in South Florida late Monday.

Miami-Dade police said the two plainclothes officers were conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle when an assailant approached them and opened fire.

The homicide unit officers, who CBS News reports were "potentially undercover," were rushed to a hospital in the back of a pickup truck.

"Today we had a very scary incident. Obviously, we have two of our officers that work in the homicide task force, part of the gang unit, conducting an investigation near the Annie Coleman apartments," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said at a news conference "The end result of their operation was that they were apparently shot in an ambush-style attack."

One of the victims was shot in the arm, the other took a bullet in the leg. Both officers were reportedly in stable condition.

However, cops have yet to identify a suspect and are asking the public for help bringing attempted cop killers to justice.

"We need you now to step up to the plate, and if you know something, if you saw something, to say something," Perez said. “These are the people that are causing havoc in our community and we’re not gonna stop, this is not going to deter us from doing our jobs. This is going to ignite a bigger fire in us to protect our citizens."

WSVN reports that police are now in search of six suspects, who Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez vowed will be brought to justice.

"They have no regard for anything in our community,” said Gimenez. "And they don’t deserve to be walking the streets of Miami-Dade County."

