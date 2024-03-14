2 hikers found, rescued in steep terrain hundreds of feet from Parowan trail

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) — Two hikers were rescued at Valentine Peak Wednesday after being found hundreds of feet off the trail in steep terrain.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, Iron County Search and Rescue responded to the trail to search for the hikers, the SAR team said. An Iron County Sheriff‘s deputy was reportedly at the scene first and immediately started hiking to the hikers’ last known GPS location.

SAR arrived shortly after and began their ascent up the trail, SAR said. Meanwhile, the deputy reportedly found the hikers, located approximately 400 feet off the trail in steep terrain.

“They were cold, wet, and not prepared for the changing weather conditions,” Iron County SAR said on social media.

The deputy said he provided the female hiker with an emergency blanket and the male hiker with a coat.

SAR were able to assess the location of the hikers and deputy, and found a route off the trail with somewhat level terrain to reach them. Once they got to the hikers, SAR said they provided them with dry clothing, hand and feet warmers, and gloves. “The female hiker’s socks were drenched, and her feet were painfully cold,” SAR said.

SAR removed the woman’s shoes and socks, warmed her feet, gave her dry socks, and wrapped them in plastic to ensure they remained dry during their descent. They all arrived back safely, SAR said.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance to have proper gear if you plan to recreate, especially during this time of year. The valley temps may be mild but when you get into the higher elevations, the weather can drastically change,” SAR said. “We’re thankful the hikers called us sooner rather than later, so we could get them warmed and down before it got dark and much colder.”

