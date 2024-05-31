2 guards, one from South Bend, accused of smuggling contraband into Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY — Two correctional officers at Indiana State Prison were allegedly caught within about 48 hours of each other trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into the hands of offenders.

One correctional officer, 38-year-old South Bend resident Janise Clark, was found with two vacuum sealed bags of marijuana disguised as a sandwich, authorities said.

She is charged in LaPorte Superior Court 2 with trafficking with an inmate and bribery, both Level 5 felonies.

More: Indiana settles death of inmate who burned alive in his cell in 2017 for nearly $4 million

According to prosecutors, Clark reported for her shift on May 26 had what seemed to be a sandwich wrapped in plastic, and that caught the attention of prison security.

After an X-Ray machine detected something unusual about the sandwich, nearly a half pound of marijuana in two vacuum sealed bags was found between two slices of bread, according to court documents.

Prosecutors claim that Clark told interrogators she had made close to $20,000 bringing marijuana and tobacco to inmates over an undisclosed period of time and “lost count” of how many times she previously brought the contraband into the prison.

She denied knowing the offenders, who had been picking up the items, authorities claimed.

According to court documents, investigators at the prison, which has a capacity to house over 2,400 inmates, are still investigating to determine all of the people involved in the alleged smuggling operation.

Clark could face anywhere from one to six years in prison on each count, if she is convicted.

Second guard accused in separate incident

On May 28, another correctional officer was accused of trying to smuggle in tobacco she initially claimed was baked goods.

Lowreatha Roberts, a 56-year-old resident of Michigan City, is charged in LaPorte Superior Court 2 with Level 6 felony official misconduct and Class A misdemeanor trafficking with an inmate.

According to prosecutors, Roberts reported for her shift carrying what she reported to be “brownies baked in peanut butter.”

Each of the ball-shaped items were individually wrapped in plastic and frozen, according to prison security.

During further questioning by investigators unconvinced by her claims, Roberts said “she has a baker that she gets them from,” prosecutors allege.

Authorities said what turned out to be tobacco individually wrapped in plastic inside two Ziploc-type bags weighed slightly more than 19 ounces.

It’s alleged the tobacco was intended for inmates.

Roberts denied receiving any money to deliver the contraband and claimed it was her first smuggling attempt at the prison, authorities said.

According to court documents, this case also remains under investigation.

Roberts could face anywhere from six to 30 months in prison if convicted of the felony and up to one year if convicted of the misdemeanor count.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: 2 guards charged with smuggling contraband into Michigan City prison