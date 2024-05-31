2 Georgia Tech buildings evacuated after gas leak

A gas leak in midtown Atlanta has caused Georgia Tech officials to evacuate two of their buildings.

Georgia Tech officials say they evacuated 755 Marietta Street and the Stamps Health Services on Ferst Street as a precaution.

They say initial reports show a construction crew damaged a gas line, causing the leak.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a fire truck and crews working in the area.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details on what led up to the gas leak and if there’s an expected time for it to be repaired.

The location of the gas leak is about a mile-and-a-half from a water main break that caused water to be shut off for the entirety of the city of Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

