2 in Georgia died while boating over Memorial Day weekend

At least two people died while boating over Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR combed through all the incidents from Saturday through Monday that occurred on boats.

In addition to the two people who died, 29 people were arrested for boating over the influence in Georgia.

One of the deaths was a body found in a private pond in Muscogee County. Officials said they believe the man could have been dead for two or three days by the time he was found.

The other death was a 33-year-old man who drowned after being pulled from the water line at Saint Simon’s Island.

