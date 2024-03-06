These 2 Georgia cities rank among the South’s best, Southern Living says. What to know

Georgia is home to some of the best cities in the South, according to Southern Living.

Two cities cracked the top 10 on the magazine’s list of the Best Cities in the South for 2024, and a third ranked in the top 25, results show. They are:

Savannah (No. 2)

Atlanta (No. 7)

Athens (No. 19)

For the rankings, Southern Living polled more than 20,000 readers for its annual South’s Best Awards, the magazine said. The survey, conducted by third-party agency Proof Insights, ran from July 12 to Aug. 23 and invited readers to vote for their favorite southern destinations and restaurants.

“While big cities are often accused of feeling a little stale, there’s no shortage of character, or what we like to call ‘that special something,’ among these destinations,” Southern Living said. “One thing they all have in common: a hearty helping of Southern hospitality.”

Savannah, a city of more than 148,000 on Georgia’s coast, earned high marks for its “shady squares and historic neighborhoods,” perfect for leisurely strolls.

Photo by Tyler Edic via Unsplash

“The scenic riverfront is speckled with old-fashioned candy shops (pralines and salt water taffy, anyone?), cozy bookstores, and whimsical boutiques,” according to the magazine. “Moss-draped oaks and stately Georgian architecture complete the Pinterest-perfect picture in this beloved locale.”

Looking to sightsee in the big city? Atlanta is about a 250-mile drive northwest and home to various historic sites and attractions including the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Martin Luther King Jr’s childhood home.

No two visits are the same, Southern Living said, pointing to Atlanta’s “incredible diversity” in cuisine and culture.

Last but not least, there’s Athens — home to the University of Georgia Bulldogs. But the college town appeals to more than just college football enthusiasts.

“Known for its excellent live music scene, we also love this place for its walkable downtown, spirited food scene, and just-big-enough feel,” according to Southern Living.

So which Southern city snagged the top spot?

Readers ranked Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city in the South, continuing its eight-year streak, results show.

