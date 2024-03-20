2 Georgia bills to lower income taxes for residents, corporations pass state senate

Two pieces of legislation in the Georgia General Assembly aimed at lowering taxes for residents and corporations passed the state senate, getting one step further to becoming law.

The first piece, House Bill 1015, passed the Georgia Senate 40-12.

It passed a House vote 165-0-7 in February, meaning it could very well get approval by Gov. Brian Kemp soon, lowering income taxes for Georgians from 5.49% to 5.39%.

The other legislation, HB 1023, passed the House 138-28-6. With state senators approving it 34-17, corporations in the state would have the same tax rate as everyday Georgians, which with the passage of HB 1015, would be 5.39% as well.

While it’s not a guarantee that Kemp will sign both bills, HB 1015 makes good on a priority for the governor announced during his State of the State address in January.

