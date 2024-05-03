2 foxes euthanized after attack at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson

After an attack at a Tucson museum this week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department submitted the bodies of two foxes for rabies testing.

An employee at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum was attacked by a fox on Wednesday morning but did not sustain any injuries from the animal, according to Game and Fish.

The wildlife agency said it did a brief search before finding and euthanizing two foxes believed to be related to the attack.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum closed its doors for the rest of Wednesday as a precaution, according to Game and Fish, but it was open again as of Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, gray foxes, along with bats and skunks, are among the most commonly infected with rabies.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum did not respond to a request for more information.

On April 4, a now-euthanized fox near the Hugh Norris Trail in Saguaro National Park attacked three people, all of whom had to be treated for rabies.

On March 28, a gray fox was captured and euthanized after the animal attacked a person in Tucson.

In December 2023, a suspected rabid gray fox also aggressively attacked two people near the Molino Base Campground in southern Arizona.

Since the start of 2024, there have been three confirmed rabies cases throughout Arizona.

According to the wildlife agency, gray foxes, along with bats and skunks, are among the most commonly infected with rabies.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum worker attacked by potentially rabid fox