2 found stabbed to death outside Joliet home in apparent murder-suicide

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet are investigating after a woman and her estranged husband were found stabbed to death in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue, in Joliet, just after 11 a.m. following reports that a woman had been stabbed in the street.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a 35-year-old woman lying in the street with multiple stab wounds to her chest. A 32-year-old man, who also suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, was found lying on the ground in a nearby driveway.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was the estranged husband of the woman and the two were in the process of divorcing.

Prior to the stabbing, police say the man had allegedly come to the woman’s home and a disturbance occurred, which caused the woman to run from the home. Officers say the man, who was armed with a kitchen knife, then allegedly chased after the woman.

According to police, the man caught up with the woman in the street near the home and allegedly stabbed her several times in her chest.

Witnesses told police that after the stabbing, the man then stabbed himself in the chest several times before collapsing in the driveway of the woman’s home.

Both were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers later located the couple’s three-year-old son, who was at the home during the incident. He was unharmed and officers called the Department of Children and Family Services.

Police say there is no threat to the community as the incident appears to have been targeted and domestic-related.

Authorities say the identities of both individuals killed and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation into the deadly stabbing is ongoing.

