2 found dead at rural SLO County home, sheriff investigating

A man and a woman were found dead Friday at their Heritage Ranch home, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.

On Friday at about 4 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased man on the driveway of his property in the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane in the community near Nacimiento Lake.

Upon arriving, the deputies discovered a man, 58, dead of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the news release said.

Inside the home, the body of a 54-year-old woman was also discovered. Deputies believe she had been dead for an “extended period of time” but are uncertain what the cause of death was.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identification of the man and woman are pending. The office is calling the deaths “suspicious” but said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.