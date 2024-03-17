2 found dead in Port Hueneme

Two people were found dead after shots were heard being fired inside a home in Port Hueneme Saturday night, city police said.

Officers said they entered the home in the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road around 7:20 p.m. after receiving the report of gunshots and located a man and a woman who were both dead. No other details were immediately available on their identities or the nature of the deaths.

Individuals who emerged from the residence told responding police that people were still inside, according to a news release issued by the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers were later able to enter the home with the aid of SWAT teams from the Oxnard Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff Department.

No suspects had been identified as of early Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: A man and woman found dead in Port Hueneme after shots fired