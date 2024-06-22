2 flown to hospital after car crashes into garage in Fayette County

Two people were flown to a local hospital after a car crashed into an auto garage in Fayette County on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Swift’s Auto Sales along Stone Church Road in Redstone Township at 6:10 p.m.

There’s no word on how badly the victims were hurt.

Redstone Township police are handling the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Armed robbers get away with $60K in jewelry from Fayette County store, state police say 2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting VIDEO: Pittsburgh woman is 1st patient to receive new early-stage breast cancer vaccine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts