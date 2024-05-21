2 Florida men flee police in 155 mph I-75 chase, return next day to search for dumped drugs: FHP

Two Palm Beach County men face several charges after authorities say the duo fled from troopers, threw a drug-packed handbag, later returning to check the scene.

Gedarious Geffrard, 29, of Deerfield Beach, faces charges of drug possession, trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession, and tampering with evidence. The other arrestee, Joseph Dormelus, 35, of Pompano Beach, faces charges of fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, drug possession, trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession and tampering with evidence.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol attempted to stop a BMW X3 at Interstate 75's mile marker 94, on Alligator Alley, for reaching 95 mph speeds, the agency said in a news release.

Authorities said the BMW slowed down to pull over before accelerating to flee in a reckless manner.

At the same time, troopers said, the right front passenger rolled down the window and threw out a black backpack. Troopers said the BMW then reached speeds of 155 mph before returning to the 94-mile marker to search for the backpack.

Troopers said they found the backpack, loaded with drugs, drug paraphernalia, needles and money, among others, and secured it as evidence.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers said they saw the same BMW, occupied by the same driver and passenger, return to the 94-mile marker, to search for the backpack.

Troopers placed both Geffrard and Dormelus under arrest. Their arraignment dates weren't available Monday evening.

