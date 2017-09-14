2 Florida Men Accused Of Stealing Enormous Power Pole After Irma

Police in Jacksonville, Florida have arrested two men for allegedly trying to steal a gigantic power pole in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Blake Lee Waller, 42, and Victor Walter Apeler, 46, each now face a charge of grand theft after they were reportedly caught strapping the $2,500-worth JEA utility pipe to an SUV on Wednesday, per the Florida Times-Union.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared this photograph of the incident to Twitter, and it’s since gone viral.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma#JSOpic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

“Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership!” the sheriff’s office captioned the snap.

According to Action News Jax, Apeler initially told police he was just moving the downed pole away from traffic. A pawn shop database search revealed he had sold dozens of pieces of scrap-metal since January, however.

Both men remain in custodywithout bond at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pre-trial detention facility. Their first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.