2 fires in 1 day in Lebanon; families OK, cat dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lebanon Fire District crews battled two different blazes in the span of 24 hours, with one occurring in a mobile home park, the other in a house on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home fire in the 3800 block of Weirich Drive early in the morning. On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof. When they went inside the home, they found fire from an outside wall near a wood burning stove and worked to put it out.

4 men busted in WashCo undercover child sex sting

Officials say crews were on the scene for around two-and-a-half hours extinguishing the flames, removing residual smoke, and investigating the cause.

Lebanon firefighters responded to a house fire on Apr. 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Lebanon Fire District)

Lebanon firefighters responded to a house fire on Apr. 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Lebanon Fire District)

Lebanon firefighters responded to a house fire on Apr. 5, 2024. (Courtesy: Lebanon Fire District)

No life threating injuries were reported, but one firefighter reportedly stuck a nail into their hand in the process. Additionally, the residents of the mobile home were displaced because of the damage.

Later that afternoon, crews responded to the second fire in a house in the 100 block of South 6th Street on reports of smoke coming from the building.

Nevada man sentenced for stealing $163K in COVID-19 relief funds while in Oregon

When the first crew arrived, they saw a volunteer firefighter inside the house working to put out the flames. Another crew soon arrived and had to cut a hole in the roof of the house to air out the structure.

Officials say the fire was successfully put out in 20 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for another hour to investigate.

Although no one was injured, the family cat did not make it out in time and the family themselves were displaced due to the damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.