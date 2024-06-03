2 Fetuses Discovered on Same Baltimore City Bus Within Days of Each Other: Reports

Medical examiners say the fetuses were stillborn

Sun Staff/Lloyd FoxGetty

Baltimore police are investigating after two fetuses were found on a city bus in separate incidents days apart.

According to reports from WBAL, WBFF and The Baltimore Sun, the first fetus was found on June 1 by a bus driver who contacted police.

The first fetus was found on a seat, the outlets reported.

Then, on Monday, June 3, the outlets reported that a second fetus was found on the same bus. It is not clear where on the bus the second was found, WBFF reported.

The Sun reported that the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the incident and that the fetuses have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

WBAL reported that medical examiners said the fetuses were both stillborn.

