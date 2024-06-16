2 felons facing charges following robbery, shooting on Elm Hill Pike: MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two convicted felons have been taken into custody for multiple charges — including attempted homicide — in connection with a holdup and shooting along Elm Hill Pike early Saturday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 in the 2500 block of Elm Hill Pike. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded and found a male victim shot in the arm.

The victim told authorities he and 38-year-old Jessie Wooten Jr. are acquaintances, adding that Jessie and 55-year-old Tracy Wooten were waiting for him outside his room. Jessie and Tracy said they were interested in buying some tools from the victim, but once they got inside his room, Jessie allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.

Police searching for minivan driver after deadly hit-and-run crash on E. Thompson Lane

Police said the victim tried to grab the gun; Jessie fired, striking the victim in the arm; and then the two men fought. When the victim’s girlfriend attempted to intervene, she reported that Tracy — who was armed with a knife — held her back and physically/sexually assaulted her.

According to officials, both the shooting victim and his girlfriend ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

The MNPD said the investigative efforts of its Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to the arrest of both men during the early morning hours on Sunday, June 16 at a convenience store in the 2800 block of Lebanon Pike. At the time of their arrest, Jessie was reportedly in possession of a firearm and Tracy had a large hunting knife.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

During an interview, both men admitted to their involvement in the robbery, authorities said.

Jessie Wooten Jr. (Source: MNPD)

Tracy Wooten (Source: MNPD)

Police said Jessie is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, commission of a felony while in possession of a gun, and driving on a suspended license. His bond is set at $126,000.

Meanwhile, Tracy is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, and aggravated sexual battery. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.