About 2 feet of rain possible as hurricane forecasters watch system drenching Florida

Although not officially a tropical storm, a weather system drenching much of Florida Tuesday with heavy rain and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, one that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 20% chance of development into a depression or tropical storm over the next seven days.

However, "regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Florida during the next few days," the hurricane center said.

The system is expected to move northeast across Florida over the next few days, the hurricane center said. Some areas could see almost two feet of rain, according to AccuWeather.

A system is expected to move northeastward across Florida during the next day or so and offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast later this week.

Flood watch issued

The rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding across the state, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and low-lying areas the most vulnerable, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service placed much of South Florida under flood watch, warning that multiple rounds of heavy rain could quickly lead to flooded roads and waterways above their flood table.

In the Florida Keys, rainfall totals could reach 2 to 3 inches by Wednesday evening, the weather service said. In the same time frame, 6-9 inches of rain is expected to fall across Southwest Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region, with 2-5 inches of rain forecast for Miami.

Rain to ease drought, heat

The rain will be beneficial at first, as "drought conditions have steadily increased across the peninsula throughout the spring months," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. The cloudy skies and wet weather will also end the record-challenging warmth that's been baking the Sunshine State in recent weeks, he said.

Wild weather: Storms lash Florida, Texas; massive heat wave to ramp up Tuesday

A slow start to the hurricane season — so far

So far in 2024, no named tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic basin, which includes storms in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. This is the latest start to the hurricane season in the past 10 years, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno. In 2014, the first storm was Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed on July 1, 2014.

Rayno said the lack of storms in June isn't unusual, as dry air and wind shear are combining to limit storm development in the Atlantic, which often happens this time of the year.

Additionally, if no storms form over the next week, it'll mark only the third time since 1970 there have been no named storms in the Western Hemisphere through June 17, according to Philip Klotzbach, Colorado State University meteorologist specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

An updated forecast

Klotzbach's team issued an updated seasonal hurricane forecast Tuesday, which basically repeated the dire forecast made in April: An "extremely active Atlantic hurricane season" is likely, with as many as 23 named tropical storms and hurricanes possible.

"We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean," Colorado State University's announcement said.

A major hurricane is one that is a Category 3 or stronger, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

The Colorado State forecast jibes with many other seasonal hurricane forecasts, which call for a busy season due to unusually warm water in the Atlantic and the likelihood of a storm-boosting La Nina pattern forming in the Pacific Ocean.

Contributing: Christopher Cann, USA TODAY; Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHC forecasters watching system that is drenching Florida