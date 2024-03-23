2 families displaced after shed fire spreads on Ford St. in Chesapeake
2 families displaced after shed fire spreads on Ford St. in Chesapeake
2 families displaced after shed fire spreads on Ford St. in Chesapeake
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Combine these deals for a cold-weather system that'll keep you warm and dry for years to come for nearly $250 off the MSRP
Joni Mitchell has quietly returned to Spotify, after quietly exiting the platform two years ago. This is happening just a few days after Neil Young put his music back on the streamer.
After months of speculation about Kate Middleton's health, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it's launching a formal "phase 2" investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. "Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in U.K. mobile networks," Julie Bon, the CMA's deputy chief economic adviser, said in a statement. "These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."
Social Security benefits will continue if the federal government shuts down because it’s a mandatory spending program. Learn why checks will go out even if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Car insurance rate increases have been a major driver of inflation. So what can we do to save money on car insurance premiums? Several things, actually.
Score savings of up to 80% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.