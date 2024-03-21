2 facing drug, neglect charges after property search

Mar. 21—Two people were arrested Tuesday morning on several felony drug charges after police executed a search warrant on their southeast side residence.

According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, 28-year-old Celie J. Jackson and 33-year-old Todd A. Warren are each facing a level 2 felony charge of dealing a schedule I, II or III controlled substance; a level 3 felony charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug; a level 5 felony charge of neglect of a dependent; three level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent; a level 6 felony charge of dealing counterfeit substances; and a level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana for their alleged connection to the case.

Police say Warren is also facing an additional level 4 felony charge of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Their charges stem from an investigation that began when authorities learned occupants of a residence in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street were allegedly manufacturing counterfeit M30 pills made of fentanyl, per the release.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, detectives with the Howard County Violent Crimes Sheriff's Task Force Unit and day shift patrol executed a search warrant on the residence, the release indicated.

Jackson and Warren — who were both inside at the time — were arrested without incident and transported to the Howard County Jail.

They are being held without bond, and their initial hearings are pending.

Along with arresting Jackson and Warren, police also reportedly located and seized 98 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills; one pill press; 100 grams of a field-tested fentanyl; a large amount of U.S. currency and an illegally possessed Glock firearm, according to the release.

The release added some of that fentanyl was hidden in an infant's formula container.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO's Sheriff Task Force Unit at 765-614-3491. You can also submit your tips via the HCSO's app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.