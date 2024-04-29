2 facing charges in connection to officer hit by truck during traffic stop in Dayton

Two people are facing charges in connection to a police officer being hit by a stolen truck last week in Dayton.

Daniel Payton, 46, has been charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with order of a police officer while Diamond Grody, 29, was charged with obstructing business, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton officers responded around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night to a traffic stop in the area of West Fairview Avenue and Catalpa Drive for a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen.

When officers stopped it, a woman got out and ran away, according to Sgt. Alex Magill with Dayton Police Department.

A man then got into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting a Dayton police officer in the process.

Police, along with neighbor agencies, chased the truck that took off on I-70 westbound into Indiana where he was taken into custody.

The woman was later located by officers and taken into custody as well.

Online jail records indicate both Payton and Grody are still in Montgomery County Jail.