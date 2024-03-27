2 Exeter men arrested after teen sexually assaulted, police say

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who allegedly sexually assaulted an underage teenager were arrested in Exeter on Tuesday, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Police say on March 21, they took over an investigation that originated in Visalia where it was reported two men had met a 17-year-old victim through social media.

Investigators report the two men arranged with the teen to meet in person. The victim was brought into Exeter and sexually assaulted.

Detectives eventually identified the two men as 31-year-old Jose Elias Mendoza and 43-year-old Daniel Montoya, both of Exeter.

Then on Tuesday, officers say a search warrant was served at the home of Mendoza and Montoya. Both men were booked under suspicion of felony arrest warrants with multiple charges.

Following the arrests of these two men, Exeter Police want to remind the public of the dangers of social media, especially when children are involved. Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of disclosing personal information, sending photos, or arranging to meet people they do not know.

