2 earthquakes rattle NC areas less than an hour apart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two small earthquakes rattled parts of North Carolina Saturday night.

Both earthquakes were in Surry County with the first, a 2.3 magnitude, hitting at 7:48 p.m. in the North Carolina-Virginia border region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents felt the shaking more than nine miles from the center of the quake, according to reports from the USGS.

The quake hit about 5.3 miles east of the town of Lowgap or about 20 miles west of Mount Airy, the agency said.

The U.S. Geological Survey updated the location of the earthquake on Sunday morning around 9:35 a.m.

The earthquake had a depth of 6.8 kilometers and was also located nearly 45 miles east-northeast of Boone.

A second smaller earthquake hit less than an hour later about 5 miles east of Lowgap or nearly 20 miles west of Mount Airy. The second quake was about 42 miles southeast of Lewisville.

The second quake at 1.5 magnitude was felt about six miles away by North Carolina residents, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Both quakes this weekend were near Sparta, which was the site of a damaging 5.1 earthquake in 2020.

The Aug. 9, 2020 earthquake caused 525 reports of damage in Sparta with about 60 cases called “major damage.”

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta was the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

