May 2—Two people died in a head-on crash early Thursday after a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Spokane.

Spokane Valley resident Megan McDaniel, 24, was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Altamont Street exit about 2:40 a.m. when her 2003 Volkswagen Jetta crashed head-on with a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by 59-year-old Alan Chang from Spokane, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release.

Both drivers died at the scene.