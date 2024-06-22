These 2 Detroit museums could see big boost under House-passed bill

The Michigan House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that would allow both the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Detroit Historical Society to ask voters to establish operating millage rates designed to support museums in Detroit.

House Bill 4177, introduced by Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, would allow counties to establish historical museum authorities — and the bill is written to allow the Wright and the Detroit Historical Society to create an authority to ask voters to levy a maximum 0.2-mill tax for up to 10 years. The bill passed 56-53 on Thursday.

Leaders from both the Wright and the Detroit Historical Society, which operates both the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle, have said additional funding support is needed to maintain the museums. If the bill were to be signed into law, museum leaders have said they would ask to place millage rate proposals on the ballot in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Exterior of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Thursday, June 22, 2023.

"If this passes, the museums win and receive the critical funding and the support they need and residents can continue to enjoy these museums right in the city of Detroit," Carter said in a statement. On the House floor Thursday, Carter stressed that the bill is focused on only Oakland and Wayne counties.

A substitute bill was adopted Thursday which reduced the maximum potential millage an authority could ask for — when it was first introduced, the bill would have allowed for a maximum 0.4-mill tax for up to 20 years.

The bill passed along party lines, with House Republicans voting against the legislation. Rep. Tom Kuhn, R-Troy, said he wanted there to be greater public oversight of the authorities.

HB 4177 now advances to the Senate for consideration.

More: Flooding threats, deferred maintenance have two Detroit museums seeking millage

Millage rates are marginal tax rates assessed on properties, based on value, that are used to generate funds. Similar funding mechanisms exist for both the Detroit Zoo and the Detroit Institute of Arts. The zoo’s millage is set at 0.1 mills and is set to expire in 2027. The DIA millage, renewed by voters in 2020, is 0.2 mills and has generated an estimated $300 million in revenue for the museum since its launch in 2012.

Free Press arts and culture reporter Duante Beddingfield contributed with prior reporting.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan House approves bill to create historical museum authorities