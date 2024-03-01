2 Deputies fire shots, one suspect dead on Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene at Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge on Friday morning investigating the death of a suspect after two deputies fired their weapons.

On Friday at 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office tweeted about a road closure on Kipling Street near Interstate 70 after shots were fired. At the time, the suspect was transported with “unknown conditions.”

The sheriff confirmed with FOX31 the death of the suspect and that two deputies fired their weapons.

Investigators say they recovered a firearm, which they say belonged to the suspect.

At 4:45 a.m., the sheriff tweeted that all road closures associated with the incident were reopened.

No deputies were injured, and the deputies are now in the process of being interviewed.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when more information becomes available.

