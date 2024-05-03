2 Democrats apply for vacant House seat. Here's why neither will be on the ballot

Jodi Whitted

Two Democrats have applied to serve as an Ohio state representative for seven months.

Whoever House Democrats pick for the vacant 28th House District seat in northern Hamilton County will have a short tenure thanks to redistricting.

Social worker Jodi Whitted, of Madeira, and attorney Regina Collins, of Forest Park, submitted resumes for the seat formerly occupied by current Hamilton County Auditor Jessica Miranda, according to resumes obtained by The Enquirer through an open records request.

Regina Collins

Miranda resigned to take the auditor's job after the previous auditor, Brigid Kelly, died of esophageal cancer on March 26.

Neither Whitted or Collins will be on the ballot in November. The Hamilton County Democrats picked Symmes Township social worker Karen Brownlee to run for the House seat. Brownlee couldn't fill out the term because she doesn't live within the current district boundaries.

Republican lawmakers redrew the lines. Brownlee's Symmes Township home will be in the 28th House District next year with the new boundaries that will go into effect.

Brownlee will face Republican Jenn Giroux in the House 28th District election in November.

So Democrats need to find someone for a few months to represent the district, which includes Springdale, Sharonville and Blue Ash.

"That's the way it has to be because of gerrymandering," said Miranda. "And that's how we're moving forward. Gerrymandering is bad for all of us. This is why the process can't be seamless."

Who is making the picks?

The House Minority Caucus could make the choice as early as May 8 when the Ohio General Assembly reconvenes. Per the Ohio Constitution, the House Democratic Caucus can replace a vacancy left by a House Democrat. State law allows the county party to pick the replacement candidate on the ballot.

Two people stepped forward for the temporary job.

Who is Jodi Whitted?

Whitted is an assistant professor in the social work department at the University of Cincinnati. She's also worked on equity and inclusion issues in Madeira as a member of the city's inclusion committee. In that capacity, she served from 2020 to 2023 as the director of Madeira Pride, which organized the city's LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration.

"While the appointment to this role is time-limited, if given the opportunity, I will serve theconstituents in District 28 with passion and dedication," Whitted wrote in her cover letter sent to Ohio House Democrats

Who is Regina Collins?

Collins had served as a council member in Forest Park from 2015 to 2019. She has run unsuccessfully against Miranda in Democratic primaries.

"Public service is a divine trust," Collins wrote to House Democrats in her cover letter. "You really have to have a heart for it."

Whom has Miranda endorsed?

Miranda has endorsed Whitted for the remainder of her House term.

"Jodi is a fierce fighting suburban mom," Miranda said. Miranda has also backed Brownlee in the election.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who applied for Jessica Miranda's House seat in Hamilton County?