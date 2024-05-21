2 Democrats, 1 Republican seek wide open treasurer role as Tobias Read departs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Treasury is in charge of the state’s investments and debt programs while protecting public assets – making the Office of the Treasurer a pivotal role in business and taxpayer money.

And as current Treasurer Tobias Read, a Democrat, leaves his office behind to run for secretary of state, the position remains wide open for the three candidates interested in taking over his job.

The primary election on Tuesday, May 21 will determine the candidate that will represent their party in the upcoming November election.

Candidate Profiles

Democrats

Jeff Gudman

A second-generation Oregonian who has served eight years on Lake Oswego City Council, Gudman has spent years building the city’s infrastructure. He has also served as a treasurer for Clackamas Free Clinic and SAGE, a generational equity organization.

In a questionnaire submitted to KOIN 6 News, Gudman said he hopes to provide an “unvarnished, fact-based review of Oregon’s financial landscape” to expand economic opportunity for Oregon families, use resources more efficiently in the state, and increase transparency in government funding.

Elizabeth Steiner Hayward

You may already recognize her name, because she has served as an Oregon senator representing District 17 for Northwest Portland and Beaverton since 2011. During that time, Steiner has acted as one of the state’s chief budget writers since 2018 – leading billion-dollar investments in healthcare, education, housing, and economic development.

Steiner wrote in her response to KOIN 6 News’ questionnaire that her top issues are “protecting retirement funding for the many Oregonians who’ve served our state diligently, helping Oregonians achieve financial security, and building on savings plans to help Oregonians build intergenerational wealth.”

Republican

Brian Boquist

You may also recognize the name of Boquist as another Oregon senator who is currently serving District 12 representing rural Polk and Yamhill Counties. Last year, he was among several Republicans in a walkout that lasted six weeks. He is one of two senators running for different state offices after being barred from reelection for accruing 10 or more unexcused absences under voter-approved Measure 113.

He is running uncontested in the Republican primary and did not respond to KOIN 6 News’ inquiry for a questionnaire.

