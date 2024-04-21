2 dead after stolen car crashes while being pursued by Bradford deputies, state trooper

Two people are dead after Bradford County deputies chased a stolen car that crashed in Alachua County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened early Saturday morning. The pursuit began on U.S. 301 and then the stolen Honda CRV exited onto State Road 24 traveling west, FHP said.

A state trooper joined Bradford County deputies in the pursuit after the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance. The trooper observed that some of the people in the Honda were wearing black ski masks.

FHP said in a news release the trooper made “intentional contact” with the Honda, which caused it to slow down.

At that time, FHP said the trooper “used the break in speed to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) on the fleeing Honda to stop the threat created by the fleeing suspect.”

The Honda then rolled over before “making contact with” a cement pole on State Road 24 in Alachua County, FHP said.

FHP said one of the four people in the car died in the crash. The other three people were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

